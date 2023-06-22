The Lebanese Iranian-backed terror organization responds to a report that it set up a military position on Israel's territory, and refuses to vacate

The Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah responded to inquiries, on Thursday, regarding a military position it set up in Israel’s sovereign land, through an affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar, saying it refused to vacate and even recently strengthened its hold.

It was revealed on Wednesday, by local Hebrew broadcaster Kan, that a Hezbollah cell crossed the Israel-Lebanon border and set up a “military position with two tents” that was manned by armed members of the terror organization. It's important to point out that the area is a no man's land under heavy security presence.

JALAA MAREY / AFP The Lebanese border with Israel.

Hezbollah itself did not respond to the incident, but stated through its affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar that they see the land as Lebanese and that Israel is occupying it. Therefore, the terror group said Lebanon had the right to be there, whether officially or through its citizens.

According to the Kan report, the Israeli Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and lawmakers that participated were able to say that the incident occurred “in recent weeks” and it happened in front of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

The IDF did not do anything about it, according to the lawmakers speaking to Kan, even after it had gone on for weeks. In response, the army told the local broadcaster that “the issue is serious and is being dealt with by the relevant authorities.”

Over the past few months, Israeli defense officials repeatedly sounded the alarm over the situation on the northern border. They have stated the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group is preparing for war.

“Little by little, we ourselves are talking about a big war. This war will include hundreds of thousands of quality fighters from the resistance,” the terror group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened.