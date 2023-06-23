Israel’s envoy demands UNSC to condemn Hezbollah tents

In the past year alone Hezbollah has erected at least 27 new military outposts along the Blue Line

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Thursday demanded the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to condemn Hezbollah's illegal military outposts.

In a letter to the UNSC President Erdan noted that new constructions were built on Israeli territory in violation of Security Council resolutions.

“Several weeks ago, two temporary structures (a container and a tent) were erected south of the Blue Line, crossing it by more than 30 meters into Israeli territory. On May 30th, another tent was erected next to the first one, 55 meters south of the Blue Line and into Israeli territory. This disturbing development constitutes a gross violation of Israeli sovereignty,” Erdan wrote.

The envoy noted that Israel has repeatedly informed UNIFIL of recurrent violations of the Blue Line in this area and requested its intervention. He added that Israel expects the UN to “report the gross violations” and urge the government of Lebanon “to ensure the removal of all Hezbollah's military outposts along the Blue Line.”

Erdan also noted that these violations are systematic. In the past year alone Hezbollah has erected at least 27 new military outposts along the Blue Line.

“These outposts, manned by Hezbollah's Radwan elite forces, were deployed under the guise of the NGO “Green without Borders". Since the construction of these outposts there has been a significant increase of friction and incidents, initiated by Hezbollah's operatives, along the Blue Line,” he wrote.

The envoy concluded by calling on the UN Security Council to “unequivocally condemn Hezbollah and its Iranian patrons' ongoing violations of UNSC resolutions” and demand the “Lebanese authorities act immediately and without further delay to dismantle and remove these structures.”