Netanyahu, Erdogan to meet in Ankara in July - report

Potential gas shipments to Turkey are expected to be on the agenda

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plan to meet in July in Ankara depending on their schedules, a report said on Friday.

Last week, Israeli media reported that "talks" were taking place between Israel's Prime Minister's Office and the Turkish President's Office regarding Netanyahu's soon-expected visit.

People familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that the two leaders are planning to discuss deeping ties in tourism and business following the resumption of diplomatic relations between their countries last year. Another important topic on the agenda will be potential gas shipments to Turkey, according to the report.

Israel could export liquefied natural gas from its field off the Gaza Strip to Europe through Turkey. However, the potential deal is complicated by the absence of LNG export terminals in Israel and pipelines in Turkey.

Bilateral trade between the countries has improved significantly in the last year. Turkish exports to Israel rose by 11 percent and reached $7 billion in 2022. Turkey is also a popular destination for Israeli tourists, despite Iranian attempts to target Israelis in the Muslim country.