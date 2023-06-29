From Tel Aviv to Syria: Special report to i24NEWS from Damascus market

Reporting directly from the Syrian streets, a Venezuelan journal shares 'things are very different, the country is not completely destroyed'

In the heart of war torn Syria, surrounded by a crowded market, Venezuelan journalist Jose Enrique Robles spoke to i24NEWS in a special report. He was invited to cover a new flight line between Caracas and Damascus.

Robles told i24NEWS about the significance of the flights that are intended to help reunify refugee families torn apart by the civil war. During the interview, he was able to present the bustling market, the shops and the people.

"The countries with close relations, not only diplomatically but also economically - both suffer from sanctions that affect their situation. The flights enable a connection with the Middle East that has not existed since 2012 when they were stopped,” the Venezuelan journalist spoke about the relations between the two countries.

"I was in Israel two years ago, in Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv,” he mentioned, while showing a side of Syria that the Jewish state rarely gets to glimpse.

“Things are very different, the country [Syria] is not completely destroyed as is portrayed in the media. I am in the old market, there is a Christian neighborhood here, the Jewish quarter is really close here, but I was told that it is empty of Jews,” he added, “the mixing of cultures is diverse and very interesting."