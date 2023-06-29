The incident took place as Muslims around the world marked the Eid al-Adha holiday and gathered in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca for the annual hajj

A few dozen Iraqi protesters on Thursday briefly breached the Swedish embassy in Baghdad over the burning of the Quran.

The demonstrators, supporters of firebrand Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr, entered the building and remained inside for about 15 minutes before leaving peacefully as security forces deployed, according to AFP.

An Iraqi living in Sweden on Wednesday stomped on the Quran and set on fire several pages from the holy book of Islam in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque. He was granted a permit for the protest by Swedish police.

Earleir on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Sweden for allowing the protest. The incident is further clouding the Nordic nation's chances of joining NATO, which requires Anraka’s approval.

"We will eventually teach the arrogant Westerners that insulting Muslims is not freedom of thought," Erdogan said in televised remarks.

He added that he condemned the incident "in the strongest possible terms." Other Muslim leaders also expressed their fury over the protest that took place as Muslims around the world marked the Eid al-Adha holiday and gathered in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca for the annual hajj.

"These events inflame the feelings of Muslims around the world and represent a dangerous provocation for them," Iraq’s foreign ministry said.

Iran joined in the condemnation, calling the Quran burning "provocative, ill-considered and unacceptable." Saudi Arabia, which hosted around 1.8 million Muslim pilgrims for the hajj that ended on Wednesday, also denounced the Quran burning.

"These hateful and repeated acts cannot be accepted with any justification," the Saudi foreign ministry said.

Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country, called the Quran burning a "disgraceful act provoking the feelings of Muslims" as they mark Eid. United Arab Emirates presidential adviser Anwar Gargash tweeted that the West "must realize that its value system... cannot be imposed on the world."