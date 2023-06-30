According to NGOs, some 100,000 people have gone missing since the start of a brutal crackdown by the Syrian regime on anti-government protests in 2011

The UN General Assembly on Thursday created an independent body to “clarify” the fate of thousands of people who remain missing in Syria since the civil war broke out over a decade ago, overriding objections from Damascus.

According to NGOs, some 100,000 people have gone missing since the start of a brutal crackdown by the Syrian regime on anti-government protests in 2011. Over half a million people have also been killed.

"After 12 years of conflict and violence in the Syrian Arab Republic, little progress has been achieved in alleviating the suffering of families by providing answers as to the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons," said the UN-GA resolution.

The Independent Institution on Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic will "clarify the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons" in the country and "provide adequate support to victims, survivors, and the families of those missing."

Louis Charbonneau, Human Rights Watch's UN director, said the new organization needs to have the right tools at its disposal to do its job: "The people of Syria deserve no less."

But Syria, along with Russia, China, and Iran, objected to the new body.

"This draft clearly reflects flagrant interference in our internal affairs and provides new evidence of the hostile approach being pursued by certain Western states against Syria," said Syria's UN ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, pointing in particular to the United States.

He rejected the "bizarre (and) mysterious mechanism with no precise definition of the concept of missing persons, a mechanism that is not time limited or geographically bound" and warned it could be used to target UN member states, particularly developing countries.