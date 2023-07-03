Turkish officials say a cell of 56 Mossad operatives, overseen by nine agents in Israel, were caught and seven were apprehended

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization said it discovered a cell of 56 Mossad operatives, accused of spying on non-Turkish nationals for the Israeli state, and announced seven of the suspects were arrested, according to Daily Sabah.

According to the Turkish officials, there were a total of nine networks overseen by nine Mossad agents in Tel Aviv. Turkey's intelligence agency said the Israeli spies gathered biographical intelligence through online routing methods, vehicle tracking, and hacking protected networks.

This is a developing story...