This comes as Israel filed a complaint with the UN earlier in June regarding Hezbollah’s outposts

The UN peacekeeping force said Monday that its commander was in contact with officials of both Israel and Lebanon over two tents erected by Hezbollah in Israeli territory.

The head of the UNIFIL, Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, "continues to be in direct contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to resolve the situation of the tents," according to a statement sent to The Associated Press.

"We are looking into reports that a tent has been moved north of the Blue Line," the statement said, adding that any unauthorized presence or activity "near the Blue Line is a concern, and has the potential to increase tension and misunderstandings."

This comes as Israel filed a complaint with the UN earlier in June regarding Hezbollah’s outposts. According to Sunday reports, the Lebanon-based terrorist group evacuated one of the tents in an attempt to avoid escalation with the IDF. However, there was no official confirmation.

Earlier on Saturday, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Mohammed Raad said that the tents were in Lebanon.

"You cannot remove two tents because there is resistance and strong men in this country," he claimed.