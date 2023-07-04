Watchdog denies Syrian claim of chemical attack on its troops

War in Syria: The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons ends investigation into attack on President al-Assad's troops, citing insufficient proof

Syria's allegations that poison gas was used against its soldiers had “no reasonable grounds,” according to a chemical weapons watchdog. The announcement on Tuesday was in regards to two incidents in 2017.

Investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) found "inconsistencies" and a general lack of evidence for Syria's allegations that seven of its troops were harmed by chemical weapons, during clashes with rebels.

It was "concluded that there are no reasonable grounds to determine that chemicals were used as a weapon in the reported incidents," OPCW said in a statement.

Damascus asked the Hague-based watchdog to investigate what it called two "mortar attacks with poisonous gas" in July and August 2017 during a government offensive against the Free Syrian Army and Islamist rebels, in the village of Kharbit Massasneh, in the central province of Hama.

In its claim, Syria said three soldiers were hospitalized with symptoms resembling those from a chlorine gas attack. According to Damascus, its troops exhibited breathing difficulties, muscle spasms and frothing at the mouth. It also said there were four other similar casualties in the August incident.

JOHN THYS (AFP/File) Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) unveil a report into an alleged chlorine gas attack.

The OPCW investigators interviewed 18 people including casualties. The investigation led them to gather evidence including photos and videos from the hospital, plus medical records, which was conducted during several trips to Syria.

However, the watchdog said it "faced challenges in collecting sufficient information,” stating it was unable to visit a front-line site. According to AFP, Syria provided no photo or video evidence from the location, munition remnants or blood, clothing or soil samples.

Based on the above, the concluding report said that the investigators "cannot confidently provide a toxicological assessment of the reported exposure.”

The OPCW previously blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime for chemical attacks, including the use of sarin and chlorine. The watchdog also found that the Islamic State terror group used a mustard agent chemical weapon during a 2015 attack in the north of Syria.