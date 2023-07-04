The Turkish president reportedly will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar after an official trip to the United Arab Emirates, in order to strengthen economic ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is slated to embark on a tour of Gulf countries, with the aim of attracting investment in his financial-stricken country, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Turkey’s Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said Erdogan will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and officials from both countries will try to strengthen economic ties ahead of the visit. Turkish officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the president planned to visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar next.

Erdogan's unorthodox policy of keeping interest rates low at the expense of inflation had scared off many Western investors. The Gulf countries emerged as potential candidates to fill the investment gap, prompting the Turkish president’s visit.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar already provided the Turkish central bank with foreign currency that it desperately needed, through swap agreements and direct deposits. The latest visit by Turkey’s president was reportedly in order to work on improving those relationships.

The Turkish government set a target of attracting $25 billion of investments through various channels from the Gulf states, including privatization and acquisitions, according to officials. Erdogan's appointment of Simsek was seen as a market-friendly move, given his experience as a bond strategist at Merrill Lynch.

In March, Ankara signed an agreement to double its trade volume with the UAE, underlining the growing economic ties between the two countries. In May, Iraq presented an infrastructure project that would see roadways and railways connect Turkey to the Gulf states, running through Baghdad.