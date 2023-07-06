Hostilities between Russia and the United States tend to travel well beyond their borders, into other regions and conflicts

U.S. defense officials have accused Russia’s military of “reckless behavior,” but this time it wasn’t in regard to the war in Ukraine.

Footage released by the U.S. Air Force showed Russian SU-35 fighter jets flying extremely close to several American drones in Syria’s skies.

“While three U.S. MQ-9 drones were conducting a mission against IS (Islamic State) targets, three Russian fighter jets began harassing the drones,” said U.S. Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich.

“Against established norms and protocols, the Russian jets dropped multiple parachute flares in front of the drone, forcing our aircraft to conduct evasive maneuvers. This represents another example of unprofessional and unsafe actions by the Russian Air Force operating in Syria,” he added.

U.S. Air Force via AP Parachute flares reportedly released by a Russian SU-35 fighter jet are visible near a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone over Syria.

The U.S. Air Force added that once in front of its Reaper drone, one Russian jet engaged its afterburner. Washington accused Moscow of a new level of unsafe conduct, especially as the afterburner could have caused damage to the drone’s electronics, thus harming its ability to properly operate.

Some 900 U.S. military forces are currently deployed in Syria working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to rid the area of IS fighters. A battle that Russia said it is engaged in as well.

“Thanks to our joint efforts and the decisive contribution of the Russian armed forces in Syria, we achieved significant results in the fight against international terrorism,” Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

No other details about the drone operation were provided, and it’s not clear exactly where over Syria the incidents took place. What is evident, though, is that hostilities between Russia and the United States tend to travel well beyond their borders, into other regions and conflicts.