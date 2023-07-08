The American-led coalition continues to target militants associated with al-Qaeda and IS in Syrian and Iraqi positions

A suspected drone strike orchestrated by the U.S.-led coalition in northern Syria killed an individual affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) and wounded a civilian on Friday, according to a paramedic group and an opposition conflict monitor.

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said the man died while riding a motorcycle, and said a civilian was wounded in the attack. Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the individual targeted by the drone was a militant with links to the IS.

AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE The Islamic State logo (IS) on a sign in the town of al-Qaim, in Iraq's western province of Anbar, near the Syrian border.

The Observatory added that the attack took place on the road linking the town of al-Bab to the village of Bazaa. The U.S.-led coalition has been targeting militants associated with al-Qaeda and the IS for years. In May, the U.S. military announced it was investigating allegations that it had killed a civilian in a strike earlier that month in northwest Syria, while targeting a senior al-Qaeda leader.

Every day, at least 900 U.S. troops in Syria work in cooperation with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Their mission is to prevent a return of the IS which invaded Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking control of vast swathes of territory and sometimes targeting other militant groups.

Despite their Syrian rout in March 2019, IS sleeper cells continue to carry out deadly attacks in the war-torn country, mostly targeting Syrian government forces, SDF members and local leaders.