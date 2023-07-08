Assad regime revokes BBC's accreditation in Syria

BBC published a report on 'direct links' between the trade of an amphetamine known as captagon and the Assad family and Syrian military

The regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria announced Saturday it was cancelling the BBC's accreditation over what it called "misleading reports", a rare move against an international media outlet in the war-torn country.

Syria, ravaged by conflict since 2011, ranks 175 out of 180 on a press freedom index compiled by Reporters' Without Borders. The government and other authorities impose strict limits on media coverage and require accreditations and permissions to report.

The BBC published a report last month on what it said were "direct links" between the trade of an amphetamine known as captagon and the Assad family, as well as the Syrian military.

"Due to the broadcaster's failure to adhere to professional standards and its insistence on providing biased and misleading reports", the information ministry has decided to "cancel the accreditation" of the BBC's "correspondent and cameraman," it said in a statement.

Accreditation of the BBC Radio correspondent in Syria was also revoked, the ministry added.

A spokesperson for the British broadcaster, without directly commenting on the Syrian move, said that "BBC News Arabic provides impartial independent journalism" and speaks "to people across the political spectrum to establish the facts."

"We will continue to provide impartial news and information to our audiences across the Arabic-speaking world," the spokesperson added in a statement.

The information ministry said that since Syria's war broke out in 2011, the BBC has "from time to time provided subjective and fake information and reports about the reality" in the country.