U.S. announces killing of senior ISIS leader in eastern Syria

The United States announced on Sunday the killing of senior ISIS leader Usamah al-Muhajir in Syria.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said that an airstrike in the eastern area of Syria resulted in the death of al-Muhajir and that initial indications showed no deaths to civilians in the strike.

“We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command. “ISIS remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond.”

The statement also reinforced the military's goal of preventing the planning of terror attacks by ISIS in the region.

Al-Baraka News/AFP/File An Al-Baraka news image from June 11, 2014 allegedly shows militants of the jihadist group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) driving through the Syrian-Iraqi border

"This will disrupt and degrade ISIS’s ability to plan and conduct terror attacks. However, CENTCOM’s operations against ISIS, alongside partner forces in Iraq and Syria, will continue in order to achieve the group’s enduring defeat," the statement read.

U.S. Central Command said that the strike on Friday was conducted by the same MQ-9s drones that had been harassed by Russian aircraft earlier in the day, in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours.