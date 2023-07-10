Lebanese leadership agrees to the removal of the tent in exchange for the halt of Israeli works in the north of Ghajar

The commander of the UNIFIL force met today in Beirut with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and conveyed Israel's demand to remove the Hezbollah tent that has been installed on the Israeli territory.

The terrorist group refused to vacate the illegal outpost, althought it has reportedly removed the second tent that had been also erected on the Israeli soil.

The Lebanese answer was, according to Bou Habib: "We want the Israelis to withdraw from northern Ghajar, which is Lebanese territory." This means that official Lebanon agrees to the equation - the removal of the Hezbollah tent in exchange for the cessation of Israeli works in the north of Ghajar.

Last week, the UN peacekeeping force said that its commander, Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, was in contact with officials of both Israel and Lebanon "to resolve the situation of the tents." Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan filed a complaint with the UN earlier in June regarding Hezbollah’s outposts.