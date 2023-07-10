Erdogan says Turkey to back Sweden’s NATO bid in exchange for EU membership

Turkey became an EU candidate country in 1999, but the talks stalled in 2016 over European concerns about Turkish human rights violations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Ankara would back Sweden's NATO bid in exchange for the European Union resuming membership talks with Turkey.

These statements come ahead of a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Erdogan is due to meet later Monday in Vilnius with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The Turkish leader said the same leaders who were blocking Turkey's EU membership wanted him to back Sweden's NATO candidacy, which he previously opposed citing Stockholm’s support for Kurdish militants.

"Almost all the NATO members are EU members. I am now addressing these countries, which are making Turkey wait for more than 50 years, and I will address them again in Vilnius," Erdogan said in a televised address.

"First, open the way to Turkey's membership of the European Union, and then we will open it for Sweden, just as we had opened it for Finland," he stressed.

Erdogan added that "this is what I told" U.S. President Joe Biden when the two leaders spoke by phone Sunday.

Turkey became an EU candidate country in 1999 and formally launched membership negotiations with the bloc in 2005. However, the talks stalled in 2016 over European concerns about Turkish human rights violations.

"I would like to underline one reality. Turkey has been waiting at the EU's front door for 50 years," Erdogan said, adding that he would repeat the same demand in Vilnius.