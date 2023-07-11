Lebanese government demands full demarcation of border with Israel

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati says he 'told the UN that we are ready for a full drawing of the entire southern border'

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told the UN that Lebanon demands a full demarcation of its southern border with Israel, speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, following heightened tensions over a Hezbollah outpost in Israeli territory.

"We are working diligently to resolve the tent issue diplomatically," Mikati told the London-based Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, adding "we told the UN that we are ready for a full drawing of the entire southern border."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678663932540583938 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In response to Israel's demands presented by the UN's Head of Mission and Force Commander Aroldo Lázaro, the Arabic report brought Lebanese sources who called on Israel to withdraw its forces from contested areas on the border.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678385257593155584 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lázaro "was informed that instead of searching for the two tents, let him begin a process of complete demarcation of the land borders," a source said in the report.

Hezbollah has long voiced grievances over multiple points along the border with Israel, particularly with their latest outpost of two tents that has raised tensions with the Jewish state. The latest by the Lebanese government indicated it supported the terror organization's moves on the border.

Israel filed a complaint with the UN earlier in June regarding Hezbollah’s outposts. The Lebanon-based terrorist group evacuated one of the tents, according to reports on Sunday, in an attempt to avoid escalation with the IDF. However, the latest moves seemed to contradict that sentiment.

The head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Mohammed Raad said that the tents were in Lebanon, adding "you cannot remove two tents because there is resistance and strong men in this country.”