U.S. to move ahead with transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

Reports suggest that the sale is linked to Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership bid

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that Washington will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress.

The statement comes a day after Ankara agreed to support Sweden’s bid to join NATO, which it has been blocking for months. Sullivan said that U.S. President Joe Biden "had been clear that he supports the transfer" as NATO leaders gathered for a summit in Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius.

"He has placed no caveats on this ... He intends to move forward with that transfer," Sullivan said, without providing any details about the timing of the transfer.

Turkey requested to buy $20 billion worth of Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and 79 modernization kits for its existing warplanes in October 2021. However, U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, had blocked the transfer. Earlier on Monday, he said he was in talks with the Biden administration and could make a decision "in the next week.”

While there was no confirmation from Washington that the F-16 sale was linked to Turkey’s giving green light to Sweden’s NATO membership, previous reports suggested that it was one of the conditions put forward by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Earlier on Monday, he also said that Ankara’s backing of Sweden’s bid requires the EU to resume talks on Turkey membership stalled in 2016.