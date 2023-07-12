Western nations accuse Moscow of deliberately cutting off supplies to one of the last remaining areas of Syria still controlled by rebels

A UN operation to supply 4.1 million people with food aid in northwestern Syria was brought to an end on Tuesday, due to the Security Council failing to agree on its extension.

Western nations are blaming Russia for the outcome, arguing that it is deliberately cutting off supplies to one of the last remaining areas of the country controlled by rebels. But as is often the case in the world of diplomacy, it’s not as simple as that.

“The result of the voting is as follows: 13 votes in favor, one vote against, one abstention. The draft resolution has not been adopted, owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council,” said Barbara Woodward, Permanent Representative to the United Nations for the United Kingdom.

The UN-brokered deal that allows for the delivery of aid overland from the Bab al-Hawa crossing between Turkey and rebel-held areas of Syria expired on Monday.

But Russia vetoed a nine-month extension of the agreement authorizing the operation of the conduit during a vote at United Nations headquarters in New York and then failed to muster enough votes to adopt just a six-month extension.

Bab al-Hawa is a bone of contention between Russia and Western nations. Through it, food flowed directly into the rebel-controlled territory, something that Damascus, and its ally Moscow, saw as a slight on its sovereignty.

Western states had wanted a 12-month extension but compromised with Russia, settling on a nine-month proposal that included provisions requested by Moscow. Its decision then to block the resolution was met with scorn.

“What we have just witnessed, what the world has just witnessed, was an act of utter cruelty,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

“The majority of this Council stood together to extend this humanitarian lifeline to save lives, but one permanent Member State blocked this compromise resolution. And I just have to ask, why?”

Russia put forward a rival proposal, suggesting the continued running of the crossing for an additional six months. But the resolution did not pass the council due to a lack of support.

Bab al-Hawa was the last of four crossings that once brought aid to war-ravaged Syrians. Russian pressure reduced this number to one, and Western states seemed unwilling to compromise any further.

“The U.S. and its Western allies and the insistence to politicize humanitarian work and their obstruction to any sincere effort to alleviate the suffering of the Syrians and their persistence in using this mechanism as a tool of political pressure and blackmail against my country led to these divisive positions within the Council today,” said Bassam Sabbagh, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

While the UN will still be able to send food to Syria’s displaced and vulnerable people, it will no longer be able to control how this is distributed. During the darkest years of the Syrian civil war, the government was known for using hunger as a weapon – besieging and starving cities it could not conquer by arms alone.

As the regime of Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad continues to consolidate its position, many will be wondering how the closure of the Bab al-Hawa crossing will impact this.