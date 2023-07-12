Hezbollah chief: 'If Israel acts against us, we won't sit in silence'

Hassan Nasrallah says Israel thinks it's waging a psychological war on us, but in reality, it's being imposed on them'

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday marked 17 years since the Second Lebanon War between his terror group and the IDF, saying in a speech that if Israel were to act in a military confrontation, "we won't sit in silence."

Fears of escalation between Hezbollah and the IDF – reminiscent of the 34-day conflict in 2006 which was considered to be the first round of the Iran-Israel proxy war – have increased over the recent months. There have been brief exchanges between Hezbollah members and Israeli soldiers on Israel's northern border, while Nasrallah has warned of a "big war" with Lebanon's southern neighbor.

"There is a sense of terror on the other side. Israel is good at terrorizing its own people, Israel is the one that terrorizes its own settlements in the north and that is mainly because of the Israeli media," Nasrallah charged.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert told i24NEWS that while he doesn't expect a military confrontation between the IDF and Hezbollah in the near future, he still believes that the terror group would be met with a "unified country" if it did attack.

Nasrallah delivered his speech against the backdrop of a tense period between Israel and Lebanon's Shiite terror movement.

Over two months ago, it was reported that Hezbollah set up two tents on Israeli territory, and last week an anti-tank rocket was fired into the border area between Israel and Lebanon. In response, the IDF fired back with shells.

Last week, Hezbollah dismantled one of the tents, and according to Arab media, Hezbollah and Israeli representatives are negotiating a deal for the second tent to be taken down as well.

“We put our tent on Lebanese land, and it is Lebanese land with the recognition of the Lebanese state. The Israelis have not dared to take action against it. Our operatives have their directions in the event of an Israeli attack on the tents,” Nasrallah said in his speech.

"[The village of Ghajar] is Lebanese territory which is occupied by Israel. Hezbollah's position is clear: There will not be a quiet solution to this issue. Israel must return Ghajar, and it is the responsibility of Hezbollah to get it back. We will not abandon Ghajar."

Hours before his speech, IDF forces drove away several Hezbollah members – wounding three – who approached the border fence with Israel from Lebanese territory, allegedly trying to sabotage it. Meanwhile, Israeli forces fired into the air near Metula after a gathering of people lit off fireworks.

"They think they are waging a psychological war on us, but in reality, it is being imposed on them," said Nasrallah.