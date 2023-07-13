Turkey, Greece leaders vow to repair ties after year of tensions

The two NATO allies have been at odds for decades over a range of issues including energy resources, overflights of the Aegean Sea, and ethnically-split Cyprus

After over a year of heightened tensions between the historic regional foes, the leaders of Turkey and Greece on Wednesday agreed to resume talks and confidence-building measures as they hailed a new “positive climate.”

Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan halted bilateral talks in a dispute over airspace violations and after accusing his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis of pressuring the United States to block the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Relations improved when Greece became one of the first countries to send rescue workers to help survivors of the devastating February earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Erdogan and Mitsotakis, both recently re-elected, met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania in their first meeting since March last year.

"We are cautiously optimistic we can turn a new page," Mitsotakis told reporters after the summit.

In identical but separate statements, the two leaders’ offices said: "It is to the benefit of both countries that the positive climate formed in bilateral relations over recent months has continuity and consistency.”

"The two sides agreed to build on the positive momentum and activate multiple channels of communication between the two countries in the coming period," they noted, adding that the two leaders look forward to "more frequent contact at all levels."

They also agreed that the next meeting of a High-Level Cooperation Council – a mechanism the two countries set up in 2010 for their rapprochement – will be held in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki later this year.