Syria to let humanitarian aid in through crossing with Turkey

Aid from the Bab al-Hawa crossing amounts to some 85 percent of aid reaching rebel-held areas

Syria’s government said it would allow aid to enter into rebel-held areas on Thursday, calling it a “sovereign decision.”

Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, Syria’s UN envoy, said he sent his letter to both UN chief Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, securing the continued flow of aid from Turkey.

Sabbagh said the Syrian regime gave its “full cooperation and coordination” to “grant the United Nations and its specialized agencies permission to use Bab al-Hawa crossing.”

The humanitarian corridor expired after Russia refused to vote for an extension to an agreement struck in 2014 to let aid come into the sanctioned country, which has been in the throes of a civil war since 2011. Russia’s own proposal for a six-month extension failed to garner enough votes on Tuesday.

Sabbagh blamed the lack of support for the Russian proposal on “the intransigence of some members of the Security Council and their persistence in refusing to introduce any serious improvement.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1679594924784734210 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russia took issue with the assistance not going directly through the Syrian government’s auspices, which Moscow sees as compromising the sovereignty of its ally, President Bashar al-Assad.

The aid coming from the Bab al-Hawa crossing represents some 85 percent of the total aid entering rebel-held areas.

More than 500,000 people have died in the conflict, with millions more displaced from their homes. Syrians that remain in the country face a serious humanitarian crisis, with the earthquake that hit southern Turkey and Syria earlier this year further exacerbating the situation.