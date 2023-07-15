Syria's government proposal contains two conditions that rang alarm bells for the United Nations' Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

The United Nations responded with concern over "unacceptable conditions" stipulated by the Syrian government, which would allow humanitarian aid to reach rebel-held areas in northwest Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey.

The Syrian government’s proposal contained two conditions that rang alarm bells for the international agency, according to a document sent to the UN Security Council from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which was reviewed by AFP.

Humanitarian aid had been delivered through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing since 2014, but was halted after a previous UN deal expired on Monday. According to OCHA, the latest proposal by Syrian authorities "stressed that the United Nations should not communicate with entities designated as 'terrorist.'"

According to AFP, the second condition the international agency questioned was the demand that the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) would "supervise and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid.”

"The scale of needs in Syria requires a comprehensive and unrestricted approach to humanitarian aid," the ICRC delegation in New York told AFP, "we stand ready to support in ways that fall within our capabilities and with the consent of all parties involved."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded on Friday through his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, saying “what exactly was expressed in the letter” was being reviewed, adding "these things need to be studied carefully." He then reiterated the international agency’s "commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance guided by humanitarian principles of non-interference, of impartiality."