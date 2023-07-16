Iraqi prime minister visits Syria in first trip since 2011

The current trip is aimed at securing the shared border between Iraq and Syria and boosting economic ties

Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Sunday made the first visit by an Iraqi prime minister to Syria since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.

The visit comes as Damascus is restoring ties with Arab countries following years of isolation. Iraq, however, maintained relations with Syria throughout the war and cooperated in the fight against the Islamic State, which at some point controlled over a third of both countries.

The current trip is aimed at securing the shared border between Iraq and Syria and boosting economic ties, according to Reuters. Foreign affairs adviser to the Iraqi prime minister Farhad Alaaldin said that Sudai will discuss with his Syrian colleagues the fight against drug smuggling and infiltration of IS militants across the border.

Damascus has previously agreed to end drug trafficking across its borders with Jordan and Iraq. Top Syrian officials, including relatives of the country’s president Bashar Assad, were recently sanctioned by the U.S., EU and Britain over alleged involvement in the drug trade.

The Iraqi prime minister would also discuss trade and economic cooperation with Syria, his adviser said. Another topic on the agenda is potential reopening an oil export pipeline in the Mediterranean.