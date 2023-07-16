U.S. and Russia increasingly at odds in Syria amid Ukraine war

While it's the war in Ukraine that's exacerbating the relations between U.S. and Russia, it's in Syria that the real friction between the two is taking place

A U.S. led patrol consisting of Bradley fighting vehicles backed by helicopters, patrolled from the Al-Omar oil field to the city of Shahil in eastern Syria on Saturday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the war monitor which reported this, the move appeared to be a show of strength.

Last Sunday, Russian jets harassed a reaper drone involved in an operation targeting an Islamic State leader.

It was the third day in a row that the U.S. air force’s drones were buzzed in this way.

Pushed closer together by the Ukraine War, Russia and Iran are operating more closely together, including in the Syrian theater.

“There's a confluence of interests between those three groups, the Iranians, the Russians and the Syrians,” a senior US military official told reporters at a Pentagon briefing on Friday.

And on Saturday, the U.S. announced it was sending additional F-16 fighter aircraft to the Strait of Hormuz to deter Iran’s harassment of shipping in the region.

It could boost its arsenal in Syria for similar reasons.

Particularly after a Russian Antonov An-30 surveillance aircraft flew repeatedly over the U.S. At-Tanf base on Friday.

The aircraft’s snooping was allowed to persist due to a lack of available aircraft to intercept it.

“My assessment… is that as Russia and Iran have pulled themselves closer together, that there is interest on both sides to push us out of Syria, to put a pressure campaign on us to have us leave,” the same U.S. military official said.

The question is "how close is the U.S. willing to come to a confrontation to remain in Syria?"