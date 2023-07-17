Morocco's King announces Israeli recognition of Western Sahara

King Mohammed VI states Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Saharan region

Morocco's King Mohammed VI announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially recognized Rabat's sovereignty over the disputed Western Saharan region.

The North African monarch said that Netanyahu sent a letter confirming the State of Israel's decision to "recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara." The Prime Minister's office confirmed to i24NEWS that the two spoke recently.

Haim Zach/GPO Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks at the cabinet meeting following government's ratification of upgrading ties with Morocco.

The official statement from the kingdom added that the position will be "reflected in all relevant acts and documents of the Israeli Government," as well as "transmitted to the United Nations, to regional and international organizations of which Israel is a member, and to all countries with which Israel maintains diplomatic relations."

According to the statement, Netanyahu also informed the Moroccan king that Israel was positively considering "the opening of a consulate in the town of Dakhla," as part of the decision.

Israel's parliamentary speaker Amir Ohana told i24NEWS in June that he saw a new era in relations between the two countries. He hinted quite clearly at the recognition, saying “I truly support the integrity of Morocco and the Moroccan Sahara. However, this decision should be accepted by Netanyahu. I know it is under very serious discussion.”

"Israel should move towards a recognition of the Moroccan Sahara, just as our closest ally the United States did by signing the Abraham Accords," Ohana continued, referring to the American recognition in 2020. "Once the recognition will be official and complete, I’m sure it will bring us even closer and then we can see more exchanges of delegations.”