Lebanon building road beyond Blue Line border with Israel, IDF responds

Lebanese authorities reportedly use bulldozers on a site the Israelis recently added cement blocks, days after IDF Chief of Staff Halevi was at the border

Lebanese authorities started bulldozing work on the country’s border with Israel in the Kafr Shuba hills, reportedly beyond the blue line. Al-Mayadeen reported Thursday a new road was being built, across Israeli cement blocks that were recently placed.

In response, the Beirut-based newspaper reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used smoke grenades. However an official statement from the Israeli authorities has yet to be released at this time.

According to the Lebanese Al-Akhbar, the municipality of Kafr Shuba started paving the road Thursday morning in order “to facilitate the movement of citizens… in response to the recent Israeli excavation and bulldozing work, which led to changing the features of the land.”

Israel placed concrete blocks a day prior, in order to erect a wall in the area. Kafr Shuba mayor Qassem Al-Qadri called the move “part of the provocation that has been going on for more than a month.”

Also on Thursday, Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV shared footage of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi’s recent tour to Israel’s northern front. The Israeli military head can be seen with his entourage, as filmed by the Lebanese on their side of the border.

Earlier this week, on Sunday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization released a video simulating an attack on an Israeli military base on the northern border with Lebanon.

The six-minute long video was published by the terrorist group’s media wing to mark the 17th anniversary of the 2006 Second Lebanon War. It shows a simulation of Hezbollah’s elite commando unit Radwan blowing up an outpost with Israeli soldiers trapped inside it.

The simulated strike included a drone attack on an Israeli tank. The Hezbollah terrorist commandos then erect the group’s flags over the outpost. The video ended with a phrase from the Quran, “if Allah helps you, none can overcome you” written in Hebrew, Arabic and English.

The footage was released amid heightened tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border. At the end of June, Hezbollah set up an outpost on Israeli territory, but later dismantled one of the two tents, according to Arab media.

Then, on Saturday, clashes erupted when the IDF used crowd dispersal measures as a Lebanese lawmaker and local journalists toured the Shebaa farms on the border.