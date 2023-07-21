Former Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat says despite differences, the Shiite Hezbollah and Sunni Hamas seek to ‘destroy’ Israel

A former high-ranking Israeli official hinted that there may have already been a response to Hezbollah's outposts in Israel’s territory, as well to demonstrations of the terror group’s supporters on the border.

Former Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat rejected allegations that Israel is acting with "restraint" towards Hezbollah, during an interview with i24NEWS, alluding to actions “being implemented under the radar.”

"The policy of containment usually includes offensive military activities, but it is kept secret and is being implemented under the radar," Ben-Shabbat said, "the Israeli security services know how to act towards Hezbollah, and some measures are taken in a non-public manner."

However, Ben-Shabbat ruled out that the two sides would head towards a military confrontation, “thanks to the deterrence that was achieved in the Second Lebanon War of 2006, and has proven itself and is still proving itself."

Still, the former National Security Council advisor likened what is going on between the Israelis and Hezbollah to "a war of attrition, and Israel must remain alert, for the possibility of this attrition slipping into an armed confrontation that gets out of control."

"Israel does not rush to launch a war, but it is constantly preparing for this scenario. Israel takes into account that the option of war carries with it a multi-front battle,” Ben-Shabbat explained.

On the relationship between the Iranian-funded Shiite Hezbollah on the one hand, and Sunni Hamas on the other, Ben-Shabbat said "this is not an alliance. It is more like a partnership between the two military wings to destroy Israel, but more separates them than what unites them."