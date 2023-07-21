Turkey's Erdogan urges Sweden to fight terrorism for NATO bid support

Ankara accuses Stockholm of not doing enough against who Turkey sees as terrorists – mainly members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday was quoted as saying that his country will ratify Sweden’s NATO membership bid as long as Stockholm cooperates to fight against terrorism.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, abandoning policies of military non-alignment. Their applications must be approved by all members of the alliance.

Having held up ratification of Sweden's NATO bid for over a year, Erdogan unexpectedly agreed after a NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month to forward it to Turkey's parliament when the legislature reconvenes in October.

"Turkish parliament's working schedule will determine the process of Sweden's NATO membership (ratification)," Erdogan told reporters on a flight returning from Gulf countries and northern Cyprus.

"It would be in Sweden's favor if they take concrete steps on the fight against terrorist organizations and on the extradition of terrorists."

Ankara accuses Stockholm of not doing enough against who Turkey sees as terrorists – mainly members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party and the group accused of orchestrating a 2016 failed coup, with extradition a key sticking point.

Sweden's top court recently blocked the extradition of two Turkish citizens that Ankara says are part of a terror group.

"We expect promises to be fulfilled," Erdogan said, referring to a deal that Turkey, Sweden, and Finland struck last year aimed at addressing Ankara's security concerns.

On Thursday, Turkey condemned the partial destruction of a Quran in front of Iraq's embassy in Stockholm, but Erdogan has not commented publicly on the incident.