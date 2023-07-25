Hezbollah rejoices for 'the worst day in the history of the Zionist entity'

Lebanese-based terror leader, Nasrallah, says Israel 'on the road to collapse' and an Iranian newspaper quips that Netanyahu is at the 'service' of Tehran

The Hezbollah terrorist group declared on Monday night that Israel was "on the brink of collapse,” referring to divisions in Israeli society over judicial reform, particularly after passage of its first legislation.

"Today, in particular, is the worst day in the history of the Zionist entity, as some of its members say," the Lebanon-based Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

"This is what puts it on the road to collapse, fragmentation and disappearance, God willing," the Iranian-backed terror group leader added. The judicial reform in Israel has also received wide media coverage in Iran itself.

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Anti-overhaul activists clash with police on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, during a protest against the judicial reform.

"Netanyahu precipitates Israel's downfall,” read a headline in the Ayatollah regime-friendly Kayhan newspaper.

"Netanyahu at the service of the Islamic Republic! The Islamic Republic cannot destroy Israel, but Netanyahu can, and that's exactly what he's doing right now", wrote journalist Ahmed Zeid-Abadi for Kayhan.

"The egoism and extremism of heads of state never help their people, but do a great service to the enemy," Zeid-Abadadded.

The frontpage headline on Tuesday morning was, "Zionists weep, unprecedented protests in Israel."

The crisis in Israel has caused a deep rift in society, spreading as far as the army. Protest leaders claim that thousands of reservists will not report for duty if the government continues. Former and current high-ranking military officials have warned that the country’s readiness for war could be jeopardized. National Unity party head, Benny Gantz, a former defense minister and chief of staff admitted there was an “immediate danger.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed what adversaries could see as weakness and division, in his post-vote speech, saying "I know that you do not know what democracy is. Do not misunderstand this debate we are having. As always, we will stand shoulder to shoulder and together repel any threat to our dear country.”