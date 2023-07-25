Regional forum aims to tackle Syria-Jordan drug smuggling

Damascus is accused of producing and organizing the smuggling of captagon into the Gulf – with Jordan and Lebanon as main transit routes

In the first gathering of a regional forum, army and security chiefs from Jordan and Syria met on Sunday with the aim of curbing a growing drug trade along their mutual border, blamed mainly on pro-Iranian militias.

The meeting came months after Damascus promised to its neighbors to cooperate in reining in Syria’s flourishing drug trade in exchange for helping end its pariah status and be welcomed back into the Arab fold.

Headed by Jordanian army head Lieutenant General Yousef Hunaiti and Syrian Defence Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas in the presence of both countries' intelligence chiefs, the talks also tackled the threat drugs posed to regional stability, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is accused by Arab governments and the West of turning to the production of the highly-addictive and lucrative amphetamine captagon and organizing its smuggling into the Gulf – with Jordan and Lebanon as main transit routes.

This has antagonized regional governments, but it has also acted as a leveraging force. If governments were boycotting the Syrian regime, they could not liaise with it on stemming the flow of drugs across their borders.

Amman has been alarmed about lawlessness in the strategic southern region where it echoes Washington's accusations that pro-Iranian militias protected by units with the Syrian army run the multi-billion dollar smuggling networks. In Damascus, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said his country would not hesitate to act against any threat to its national security and urged Syria to act more forcefully.

Today, estimates suggest that 80 percent of the world’s captagon is manufactured in Syria. While the drug is most associated with the Middle East, other areas are not immune, including Germany where authorities disrupted a production site earlier this month.

The Syrian government has denied all accusations that it is involved in the trade. Whether they believe this or not, its neighbors seem to think it will be easier to tackle the epidemic by working with, rather than against Damascus.