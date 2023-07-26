Palestinian faction heads meet with Turkey’s Erdogan in bid to ease rivalry

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says 'we continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible way'

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas held a trilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, indicating increased regional efforts to advance internal Palestinian dialogue.

"We continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible way,” Erdogan said at a press conference with Abbas.

Adem ALTAN / AFP Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas pose with a document as they hold a joint press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"We are deeply concerned about the increasing loss of life, destruction, illegal-settlement expansion and settler violence,” Erdogan stated, ”on this occasion, I once again wish God's mercy on our Palestinian brothers who lost their lives, and my condolences to the Palestinian people."

"We cannot tolerate any act aimed at altering the historic status quo of the holy sites, in particular the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestinian unity and reconciliation are key elements of this process," the Turkish president added, "it is important for the United Nations to make a firm commitment to the Palestinian question.”

While in Ankara, Abbas also met alone with Haniyeh, ahead of a key meeting in Cairo next week. But the success of the Egyptian-mediated meeting, aimed at promoting reconciliation, is highly doubtful as it comes at a time of increased internal divisions between the Palestinians.

"We continue to work to achieve the unity of our land and people, and we have invited the secretaries-general of the Palestinian factions to an urgent meeting at the end of this month in Cairo in order to restore patriotism, and to develop a national program to face the challenges facing our people and our land,” Abbas said at the press conference.

These regional efforts arrived at a time of increasing Palestinian divisions, prompted by recent arrests by PA security forces in the West Bank. The internal crisis reached such a point that Ziad al-Nakhala, the head of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), conditioned the attendance of his faction with the release of its prisoners.