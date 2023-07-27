Mahmoud Abbas refuses Hamas request to free imprisoned 'resistance fighters'

Factions say prisoner release is necessary for all Palestinian parties to meet in Egypt

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to release imprisoned "resistance fighters" after a request by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Turkey, according to reports Wednesday.

A meeting between the two rival leaders was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, where Erdogan pledged to "continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible way."

This comes ahead of a meeting of Palestinian faction leaders in Cairo next Sunday. An agreement on the release of prisoners is a basic requirement for according to correspondent i24NEWS Arabic correspondent Faras Hassan.

Hassan reported that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad refuses to attend unless prisoner Khaled Malaysha is released. Malaysha, a brigade commander for the terrorist group, was arrested by Palestinian Authority security forces, accused of burning down a police station in Jenin.