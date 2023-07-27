Russia turns away cargo ship from Turkey with ‘traces of explosives’

According to FSB, the ship bound for the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don had previously sailed to the Ukrainian port of Reni

Russia’s FSB security service said on Thursday that a cargo ship coming from Turkey had been turned “from Russian territorial waters” after “traces of explosives” were discovered on board on Wednesday.

According to FSB, the ship bound for the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don had previously sailed to the Ukrainian port of Reni, which Moscow bombed a few days ago. The state-run Interfax news agency reported that “in the course of work to prevent sabotage actions” the Bmo River cargo ship was stopped for inspection en route from Sinop, Turkey through the Kerch Strait to Rostov-on-Don.

“In the hold and on the surface of the lifeboat of the foreign ship, traces of explosives dinitrotoluene and TNT were found,” the FSB was quoted as stating.

“It has been established that in June and July of this year, the vessel entered twice the Ukrainian seaport of Reni (Odesa region).” the security service added.

Earlier on Sunday, the FSB claimed to have found traces of explosives on another cardo ship en route from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don. These statements come as Moscow withdrew from the grain deal with Ukraine, Turkey and the UN and said that all ships sailing the Black Sea towards Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo. Earlier on Wednesday night, Russian forces once again bombed the Odesa port, killing at least two people and damaging port infrastructure.