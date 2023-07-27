Russian jets damage, fly ‘dangerously close’ to U.S. drones over Syria

While Russia has expanded its military facilities in Syria after intervening in the civil war, the U.S. is leading a coalition against the IS jihadist group

Another Russian fighter jet flew “dangerously close” to a U.S. drone over Syria this week, days after another Russian aircraft damaged another U.S. drone above the war-torn country, Washington said Wednesday.

"We have seen the early reports of a second Russian fighter aircraft this week, flying dangerously close to our drone on a ‘defeat IS’ mission," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, referring to the Islamic State.

"We remain focused on the mission to defeat IS as is evident by our recent strike against an IS leader in Syria this month," she added.

U.S. Air Force via AP A Russian fighter jet flies close to a U.S. drone over Syria.

The U.S. military said a Russian fighter jet hit a U.S. drone with a flare on Sunday and "severely" damaged its propeller over Syria, in violation of established protocols and international norms. U.S. officials say that Russian jets have increased the pace of dangerous encounters with U.S. military aircraft in recent months over Syria, where forces from both countries operate.

“I’m concerned, but only moderately so. What we see is a pattern that the Russians have played out in the Black Sea, where they have jet fighters dump fuel or flares onto our Predators, Reapers, and other drones to damage them,” said Col. (ret.) Rich Outzen, a senior fellow for the Atlantic Council. “In this case, the U.S. drone was able to return to base, but it did have significant damage,” he told i24NEWS.

“I think what the Russians are trying to do here is raise the costs of U.S. operations in Syria,” Outzen continued.

“The U.S. has a pretty small footprint there… and as the U.S. and other NATO allies are raising costs for Russia in Ukraine, Russia is trying to say, ‘We can play this game too,’ but they have a much more limited scope to do so since they have their hands full in Ukraine.”

Russia intervened in the Syrian civil war in 2015, tipping the balance in President Bashar Al-Assad's favor, and has since expanded its military facilities in the country with a permanent air base and also has a naval base.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is leading a coalition against the IS jihadist group, stepping up raids and airstrikes against suspected operatives in Syria this year. A U.S.-led campaign killed former IS head Abu Bakr al Baghdadi – who had declared himself the "caliph of all Muslims” – in 2019 and has since targeted its surviving leaders, many of whom are thought to have planned attacks abroad.

The Islamic State group controlled one-third of Iraq and Syria at its peak in 2014, and although it was beaten back in both countries, its militants continue to wage insurgent attacks.

Outzen noted that while Washington has lodged “informal protests” about Russian aircraft in Syria, the U.S. has just decried Moscow’s actions as “inattention to the safety of flight.”

“As far as Washington is concerned, the main purpose for being in Syria is to achieve the enduring defeat of IS… so why would the Russians object to that? For Russia, it looks different. Russia is trying to prop up Bashar al-Assad and the position of their Iranian compatriots, so for Russia, this is a zero-sum game – if the Americans stay, Assad and the Iranians don't get what they want,” he explained.

“At some point, the U.S. will be faced with a more direct military challenge. There will come a day in the not-too-distant future when the Russians or Iranians push this further and get a sharp response.”