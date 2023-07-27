Syria: Suspected IS bomb attack kills six, wounds dozens

The deadly blast south of the capital came ahead of the annual commemoration of Ashura, when Shiites mourn the death of the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed

A bomb killed six people and wounded dozens on Thursday when it exploded near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum in Damascus, Syria’s most-visited Shiite pilgrimage site, authorities said.

The deadly blast south of the capital came ahead of the annual commemoration of Ashura, when Shiites mourn the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed.

Syria’s Interior Ministry gave a death toll of six, state news agency SANA reported, revising an earlier death toll of five. Over 20 people were wounded in the attack which the interior ministry said was caused when a motorcycle exploded near a taxi, calling it a "terrorist bombing” at the hands of Islamic State (IS) jihadists.

The ministry said in a statement that "a motorcycle exploded near a Saba public taxi.” According to the Lebanese Union News Agency, security authorities had prior information about the intention of IS to carry out attacks in the area.

A civil servant told AFP that the explosion took place "near a security building... near the mausoleum of Sayeda Zeinab,” granddaughter of the Prophet Mohammed and the daughter of Imam Ali, a founding figure of Shiite Islam.

The authorities had tightened security measures around the mausoleum for the 10-day Ashura commemoration, the most important in Shiite Islam. On Tuesday, an explosion in a car in the same area wounded two civilians, official media cited a security official as saying.