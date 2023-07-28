Cyprus: Rival leaders appeal for help to find conflict victims

Those missing are Greek Cypriot victims of a 1974 war and Turkish Cypriot victims of intercommunal clashes dating from the 1960s

Rival leaders of war-split Cyprus on Friday appealed for witnesses to help trace hundreds of people still missing from violence that has torn the island apart over the past 60 years, saying they are in a race with time.

Forensics teams operating under the auspices of the United Nations have been working on suspected decades-old mass grave sites on the island since 2006. Those missing are Greek Cypriot victims of a 1974 war and Turkish Cypriot victims of intercommunal clashes dating from the 1960s.

Some 1,510 Greek Cypriots vanished in 1974, while 492 Turkish Cypriots disappeared between 1963 and 1974.

"We are encouraging people who know about the sites to come and give information because unless they give information you are not able to explore further sites," said Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

"We are encouraging people to come out... before they die," Tatar said. "There are a lot of people who know."

In a rare display of unity, he and President Nikos Christodoulides, the Greek Cypriot leader, met in no-man's-land dividing the Cypriot capital Nicosia. They toured a lab where forensics experts from both communities try to piece together human remains and match them with DNA samples offered by relatives.

It has been "so many years for the relatives to wait, I'm sure all of you understand the pain," Christodoulides said. "I'm here, and with Ersin, to examine any way in order to have more teams... to speed up the process regarding this purely humanitarian issue."

Greek and Turkish Cypriots have lived divided since a Turkish invasion in 1974 prompted by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Sporadic fighting between the two communities dates from the 1960s shortly after independence from Britain.