U.S. urges Russia to cease ‘irresponsible behavior’ after Syria drone incident

'We'll continue to engage using the established channels to convey our concern,' says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

The U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday urged Russia to cease “irresponsible behavior” and abide by the laws of the sky after an American drone over Syria was hit with a flare from a Russian fighter jet earlier this week.

"We call upon the Russian leadership to make sure that they issue guidance to their troops to abide by the laws of the sky and make sure that they cease this irresponsible behavior," Austin said, when asked about the incident by reporters in Brisbane, Australia.

According to the U.S. military, a MQ-9 drone was “severely damaged” by the Russian jet in the latest incident in a series of close interactions between Russian and U.S. military aircraft in the region.

"We'll continue to engage using the established channels to convey our concern and we'll continue to engage senior leadership as appropriate. But, again, we will continue to operate, as we have always operated in the airspaces, and we will protect our interests and our resources," said Austin.

Earlier in June, a U.S. military official said that Russian military forces in Syria have stopped adhering to de-confliction protocols agreed upon with American and allied troops. Russian pilots have “departed from the standards expected of a professional Air Force, choosing instead to deliberately violate these agreements,” a U.S. Air Force Central spokesperson told Al Arabiya English.