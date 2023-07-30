'Assassination attempt' leads to deadly clashes in Palestinian refugee camp

Fatah members reportedly target an Islamist group at the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon

Clashes within the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon resulted in at least one dead and six wounded, a Fatah official said on Sunday.

"One dead and six camp residents injured, including children," a senior official of Fatah, the ruling group in the Palestinian Authority (PA), Mounir al-Maqdah, said about the deadly incident in the refugee camp home to 54,000 Palestinians.

Reportedly beginning on Saturday night, al-Maqdah added on Sunday morning that "we are working to end the clashes and hand over those involved in the incident."

JOSEPH EID / AFP Major General Mounir al-Maqdah, head of Palestinian security forces in Lebanon, in the Ain Al-Helweh refugee camp, near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon.

Lebanon's official news agency NNA reported it was "an assassination attempt targeting an Islamist activist" that took place at the refugee camp near the coastal Lebanese city of Sidon.

"An Islamist from the al-Shabab al-Muslim group was killed, and a leader of the group was among the wounded," said a Palestinian source inside the camp, The New Arab reported, adding that the clashes pitted Fatah members against the Islamist group.

Clashes between rival groups often take place in Ain el-Heloue, which has had heightened tensions since thousands of Syrians fled the civil war and arrived at the refugee camp. The latest incident on Sunday occurred around two months after similar skirmishes killed a Fatah member.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas arrived Saturday in El Alamein in Egypt, ahead of unity talks between Palestinian factions. However, the Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group was reportedly boycotting the event.

PIJ leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah made his group's participation conditional on the release of its members, and those of other factions, detained in the West Bank by PA security forces.