Lebanon: 6 Palestinians killed in clashes in refugee camp

Lebanon's Ain al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp has gained notoriety as a hotbed for extremism and violence

At least six people were killed Sunday in clashes in south Lebanon's restive Ain al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp, according to the Fatah movement and sources at the camp.

The fighting between Fatah and Islamists in the camp, which erupted overnight and subsided by the evening, killed a Fatah military leader and four of his colleagues, the secularist movement said.

A Palestinian source inside the camp, speaking on condition of anonymity, said an "Islamist from the al-Shabaab al-Muslim group" was also killed and six others including the group's leader were wounded.

Lebanon's official news agency NNA gave a "provisional toll" of six dead and more than 30 wounded at Ain al-Helweh, the largest of the 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon located just southeast of the coastal city of Sidon.

Fatah in a statement confirmed the death of commander Ashraf al-Armouchi and four of his "comrades" during a "heinous operation."

The statement denounced an "abominable and cowardly crime" aimed at undermining the "security and stability" of the Palestinian camps in Lebanon.

Fighting between rival groups is common in Ain al-Helweh, which is home to more than 54,000 registered Palestinian refugees who have been joined in recent years by thousands of Palestinians fleeing the conflict in Syria.

By long-standing convention, the Lebanese army does not enter Palestinian refugee camps in the country, leaving the factions themselves to handle security.

The camp has gained notoriety as a refuge for extremists and fugitives.

More than 450,000 Palestinians in Lebanon are registered with UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.