The UN's agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said four days of fighting in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp, in southern Lebanon, resulted in the death of at least 11 people and hundreds more wounded.

Clashes broke out over the weekend between members of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas's secular Fatah movement and rival Islamist militants, based in Lebanon's largest refugee camp, in the coastal city of Sidon.

Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP A man cleans broken glass following clashes between the Fatah movement and Islamists inside the Ain el-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern coastal city of Sidon.

"These [rockets] fell on my house. They were fired by the terrorists, the Soldiers of Levant, the infidels, murderers and criminals," said Ahmed Sheikh Hassan, a resident of Sidon. Another eyewitness said people were gathering on the streets, but there was no hiding from the fighting.

Despite a ceasefire in place, the UN said at least 11 people have been killed in the fighting, and hundreds were forced to flee from their homes. A stark reminder of the lawlessness that dominates Lebanon’s camps.

Fighting began on Saturday, after an Islamist militant in the camp was shot as part of a feud. This set off a cascade of reprisal attacks, including the killing of Fatah commander Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, who heads the Palestinian Security Forces in the camp. He and four of his aides were ambushed in a parking lot.

“This heinous crime doesn’t benefit anyone but the enemy, and that is the Zionists, because they are the primary and only beneficiary. Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi was killed because he protected the Ein el-Hilweh from the infidels and terrorists,” said Jalal Abuchehab, a Fatah official at Al-Rashidieh camp.

Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP Militants attend the funeral of two Fatah commanders at the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tire.

"Our people have endured significant injustice as many of their homes were torched and their cars were destroyed. The Lebanese army should protect us and intervene to resolve this issue," said a local.

According to a 1969 agreement, the Lebanese military had been prohibited from entering the Palestinian camps. Instead, they simply deploy forces around the camp.

Inside, security has been handled by a joint committee of all the Palestinian factions, making the camp a scene of regular violence between rival factions vying for influence and power.

Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP Smoke billows during clashes between the Fatah movement and Islamists inside the Ain el-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp, Lebanon's largest, in the southern coastal city of Sidon.

Days before the clashes broke out, the PA's head of intelligence Majed Faraj reportedly visited Lebanon and called on authorities there to disarm the camp. But in the absence of law and order, chaos has continued to rule Lebanon's largest refugee camp.