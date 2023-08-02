Tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border have been heightened in recent months following a series of security incidents

Paris is engaged in mediation efforts between Jerusalem and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to prevent escalation on Israel’s northern border, Israeli media said on Wednesday.

According to the reports, France’s former foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with Hezbollah representatives on Tuesday on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron. The official told them to calm the situation on the border to avoid conflict.

Earlier in July, another report said that Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Paris met with France’s top diplomat Catherine Colonna who told him she was committed to passing messages to Hezbollah and the Lebanese government in an attempt to calm tensions on Israel’s northern border.

“We would pass messages to Hezbollah and other actors to moderate their positions,” said Colonna, according to a diplomatic source, cited by The Times of Israel.

Tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border have been heightened in recent months following a series of security incidents, including Hezbollah militants installing two tents on Israeli territory and sending armed operatives to patrol the border. Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military said it was was “ready for any challenge” amid threats from Hezbollah.