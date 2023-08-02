Putin asks Turkey’s Erdogan to help Russia export grain to Africa

The Kremlin noted Moscow’s 'readiness' to 'return to the Istanbul agreements as soon as the West actually fulfills all its obligations'

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday had a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, asking him to help export Russian grain to African countries.

According to a statement published by the Kremlin, the phone call focused on Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine, which was brokered by Turkey last year.

“It was noted that due to the conditions of a complete lack of progress in the implementation of the Russian part of the “grain deal,” its further extension has lost its meaning,” the statement said, noting, however, Moscow’s “readiness” to “return to the Istanbul agreements as soon as the West actually fulfills all the obligations to Russia outlined in them.”

Last week, African leaders who arrived in Saint Petersburg for the second Russia-Africa summit asked Putin to resume the grain deal. They told the Russian president that they didn’t come to ask for “gifts” in response to his offer to supply six African countries who were hit by the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports with tons of free grain.

“It was emphasized that, taking into account the needs of the countries most in need of food, reliable options for the supply of Russian grain, including on a gratuitous basis are being worked out. This issue was substantively discussed at the second Russia-Africa summit recently held in St. Petersburg. The desire to cooperate in this area with Turkey and other interested states was expressed,” the Kremlin statement said.

Russia withdrew from the grain deal on July 17 and had since then repeatedly attacked Ukrainian ports destroying grain storages and infrastructure. Kyiv accused Moscow of “food terrorism,” while Romania on Wednesday called Russian attacks on the Danube ports close to its border “war crimes.”