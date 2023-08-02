The report suggests that 'Hezbollah’s use of chemical weapons in the next confrontation with Israel cannot be ruled out'

In a report published on Wednesday, Israeli researchers suggested that Iran is helping Syria build its arsenal of chemical and advanced weapons for possible use by the Islamic Republic, its proxies, and Russia.

Tal Beeri, head of the Alma Center Research Department, along with intelligence expert Teddy Sapir, made such claims in their special report titled ‘The Risk of Chemical or Advanced Weapons Ending up in the Hands of the Iranian Axis Proxies.’

The two researchers charge that Iran’s focus in Syria is to develop and manufacture precision missiles and rockets, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles using the Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) there.

The SSRC, established in Syria in 1971, is a governmental organization whose declared goal is promoting, directing, and coordinating scientific activities in Syria. It employs around 20,000 people, mostly researchers, engineers, and military officers of various specialties. The facilities of the center are spread across Syria and comprise a variety of institutes, factories, and industrial sites.

According to Beeri and Sapir, the SSRC also serves as Syria’s national military industry and is accountable for the research, development, and military production of advanced, chemical, biological, and potentially nuclear weapons.

To Iran, the SSRC is envisioned as a “growth engine for the development and production of modern conventional weapons based on Iranian technology on Syrian soil,” said Beeri and Sapir. Tehran sees the center’s operations as shortening and saving the logistics of transferring weapons from Iran, “which is more valuable to harm/disruption and obstruction.”

In other words, the report suggests, the SSRC is an “inseparable part of the infrastructure of the arms corridor to proxies in Syria and to the Hezbollah in Lebanon, with installations that function as “production plants” for the terror group “guided and supervised by Iranian expertise.”

Meanwhile, the Center also has vast experience and understanding of chemical weapon development and production, Beeri and Sapir noted, accusing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of fostering and developing “extensive chemical capabilities to generate deterrence vis-à-vis Israel.”

Although the Syrian regime claimed to have submitted all of its chemical weapons to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons as part of the 2013 chemical weapons disarmament procedure, Damascus has been charged by international watchdogs with using chemical weapons throughout the 12-year-long civil war.

“We assess that the Syrian regime now possesses extensive chemical capabilities,” Beeri and Sapir concluded in their report.

“The Syrian regime considers the stockpiles of chemical weapons in its possession and the threat they pose, as a guarantee of its survival. At will, this capability may benefit the radical Shiite axis led by Iran in general and Hezbollah in particular. Hezbollah’s use of chemical weapons in the next confrontation with Israel cannot be ruled out.”