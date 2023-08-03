Hamas calls on Hezbollah to restore calm in Palestinian refugee camp

At least 11 people were killed in clashes in Lebanon's largest Palestinian camp

As clashes continue in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh in Lebanon, the head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, on Wednesday evening sent a letter to the leader of Hezbollah calling "to try to bring the situation back to what it was before."

In his message Haniyeh emphasized "that Palestinian weapons must be directed only against the Zionist enemy." A few days earlier, the leader of Hamas also called for the intervention of the Lebanese forces in order to restore calm in the camp, "and to expel the armed men."

The senior official of the ruling terrorist organization in Gaza discussed the ongoing unrest with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri. Affirming that "any dispute would only be resolved through dialogue and understanding," the latter promised "to do everything possible to put an end to tensions, in cooperation with the Palestinian authorities."

Last Sunday, Lebanese security officials reported six people killed in the camp, after exchanges of fire between rival Palestinian organizations. The death toll since then rose to 11. Clashes resumed on Wednesday night, with Al Jazeera reporting that at least four people were injured.

The Ain al-Hilweh camp, created in 1948 by the International Committee of the Red Cross, is the largest of the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon. Around 50,000 Palestinians live there.