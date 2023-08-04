Lebanon marks 3 years since Beirut port blast as victims still seek justice

The main activist group representing families of those killed has called for a protest march on Friday afternoon

Lebanon on Friday marks three years since one of history's biggest non-nuclear explosions rocked Beirut’s port killing 220 people and injuring at least 6,500.

Authorities said the disaster was triggered by a fire in a warehouse where a vast stockpile of industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been haphazardly stored for years. The blast destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital, yet nobody has been held to account.

Three years on, the probe is virtually at a standstill, leaving survivors still yearning for answers. The main activist group representing families of those killed has called for a protest march on Friday afternoon, converging on the port.

"This is a day of commemoration, mourning and protest against the Lebanese state that politicizes our cause and interferes in the judiciary," said Rima al-Zahed, whose brother was killed in the explosion.

"The judiciary is shackled, justice is out of reach, and the truth is shrouded," she told AFP.

In December 2020, lead investigator Fadi Sawan charged former prime minister Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers with negligence. But as political pressure mounted, Sawan was removed from the case.

His successor, Tarek Bitar, unsuccessfully asked lawmakers to lift parliamentary immunity for MPs who were formerly ministers. The powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group has launched a campaign against Bitar, accusing him of bias and demanding his dismissal.

The interior ministry has refused to execute arrest warrants which the lead investigator has issued. In December 2021, Bitar suspended his probe after a barrage of lawsuits, mainly from politicians he had summoned on charges of negligence.

However, this January, Bitar resumed investigations after a 13-month hiatus, charging eight new suspects including high-level security officials and Lebanon's top prosecutor, Ghassan Oueidat.

Oueidat then charged Bitar with insubordination and "usurping power", and ordered the release of all those detained over the blast. Bitar has refused to step aside, yet has not set foot inside Beirut's justice palace for months.

On Thursday, 300 individuals and organizations including Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International renewed a call for the United Nations to establish a fact-finding mission, a demand local officials have repeatedly rejected.