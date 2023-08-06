Countries warning against Lebanon travel grows, as premier tries to quell concerns

The Gulf nations of Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain were latest to release warnings, after Saudi Arabia, Germany and Britain earlier warned of the Lebanese south

More countries advised over the weekend that their citizens avoid Lebanon, amid armed conflict at a refugee camp in the south of the country. Clashes between rival Palestinian factions led to at least 13 deaths, and many more wounded.

The three Gulf nations of Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain were the latest to release warnings, which urged their nationals in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid "areas of security disturbances," but did call for them to leave.

Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP A militant takes cover amid clashes between Fatah movement and Islamists at the Ain al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp.

Germany released a similar statement, warning its citizens not to travel to Palestinian camps in Lebanon, among other areas. And Britain advised against "all but essential travel" to parts of the country’s south, particularly the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near the Lebanese city of Sidon.

Saudi Arabia asked late Friday for its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory, in the strongest warning released thus far. The embassy stressed "the importance of respecting the ban on travel to Lebanon.”

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati tried to quell the concerns on Saturday, he had spoken with his security chiefs and assessed that the situation "does not call for concern or panic.” He added there was "significant progress" in resolving the violence in Ain el-Hilweh.

Hezbollah Media Relations Office, via AP Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, right, meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon.

The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, on Wednesday asked for Hezbollah "to try to bring the situation back to what it was before." He also discussed the ongoing unrest with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri.

According to a 1969 agreement, the Lebanese military had been prohibited from entering the Palestinian camps. Instead, they simply deploy forces around the camp.

The fighting began after an Islamist militant in the camp was shot, as part of a feud, which set off a cascade of reprisal attacks, including the killing of Fatah commander Abu Ashraf al-Armoushi, who heads the Palestinian Security Forces in the camp.

The Ain al-Hilweh camp, created in 1948 by the International Committee of the Red Cross, is the largest of the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, with around 50,000 living there.