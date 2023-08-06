Turkish drone kills PKK official in Iraqi Kurdistan

Turkey and its Western allies classify the Kurdish group as a 'terrorist' organization, as it battles offshoots in Iraq and Syria

Turkey killed a Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) military official in northern Iraq with a drone on Sunday, officials in the autonomous Kurdistan region said in a statement.

The "Turkish army drone" targeted a car in the district of Chamchamal, near Iraqi Kurdistan's city Sulaimaniyah, the region’s counter-terrorism services said, adding "a PKK military official was killed, and another fighter was wounded.”

The Turkish army rarely releases comments on strikes against PKK bases, in the mountains of northern Iraq. Ankara and its Western allies classify the Kurdish group as a "terrorist" organization.

The PKK has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1984, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives. As such, Ankara has long maintained dozens of military bases inside northern Iraq to launch operations against the terror group.

At the end of July, four PKK fighters were killed by a similar attack attributed to Turkey by Iraqi Kurdistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reportedly intensified strikes against the terror group and its offshoots in both Iraq and Syria.

PKK also renewed their attacks on June 14, ending a unilateral ceasefire that they declared after Turkey was hit by a major earthquake.

Turkey's military had earlier "neutralized" 53 Kurdish militants in northern Syria, as retaliation to an attack on a police post on the Turkish side of the border, according to Ankara.

The devastating earthquake in Februray claimed over 50,000 lives, hitting a region near where some of the heaviest fighting between the Turkish government forces and the PKK took place.