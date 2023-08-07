Large explosion rocks Turkish grain depot at Derince Port near Istanbul

According to local reports, at least 9 people were injured and taken to the hospital

A large explosion struck the grain silos in the Turkish Port of Derince on Monday afternoon.

According to local reports, at least 9 people were injured and taken to the hospital, with one person being reported in critical condition.

Firefighters and paramedics were quickly dispatched to the scene for immediate medical attention. The force of the detonation was such that its impact reverberated throughout the city.

Witnesses reported that the shock waves caused a dense plume of smoke and dust.

“We heard an explosion noise, and we saw the explosion hit TMO’s silos. Four injured people were sent to hospital,” Derince Mayor Zeki Akgun was quoted saying by Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

No immediate cause has been stated for the explosion, as police say they have launched an investigation into the incident.