U.S. envoy Hochstein to visit Lebanon, 'feel pulse' on relations with Israel - report

The U.S. Special Envoy for Energy Security is officially visiting Beirut to inaugurate operations at a marine gas field, but local media reports a special task

U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein will visit Beirut under the guise of inaugurating operations at a marine gas field, but also tasked with a much bigger mission, Western diplomatic sources revealed to Addiyar.

Hochstein would reportedly visit around mid-August, alongside the start of drilling at the Block No. 9 gas field that was part of a border agreement last year with Israel.

Furthermore, according to Addiyar, the U.S diplomat will also “feel the pulse” for demarcating a land border with Israel in particular, and advancing normalization in general.

The Western diplomatic sources said that the U.S. State Department was interested in solving the lander border issue, after the success of demarcating the maritime borders. And since Hochstein has also been involved in the normalization talks with Saudi Arabia, he will take the option to Beirut, too.

DALATI AND NOHRA / AFP US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein after a meeting with Lebanese officials at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon.

The U.S. envoy will “inform Lebanese officials that Lebanon will pay the price for remaining outside the Arab climate and will be an outcast,” the Beirut-based Addiyar was told, adding that Riyadh was already “on the way” to official relations with Israel and it would only be a “matter of time.”

Citing “prominent political sources,” the Lebanese newspaper said the approach would be “worrisome, because it will increase pressure on Lebanon,” despite Washington knowing “the difficulty of achieving this,” and finally describing it as yet another “unsolvable crisis” for the coastal Middle Eastern nation.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Bloomberg on Monday that he was optimistic about deepening ties between the Jewish state and the Gulf kingdom, stating “if there is a political will, there will be a political way to achieve normalization and formal peace,” and he would “bet on it.”